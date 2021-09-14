S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.34% Lower at 78989.23 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1076.68 points or 1.34% today to 78989.23

--Third highest close in history

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 1.34% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 1.34% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up 98.47% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 76.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.34% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept 13, 2021

--Up 70.63% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 27762.74 points or 54.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

