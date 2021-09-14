S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.34% Lower at 78989.23 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1076.68 points or 1.34% today to 78989.23
--Third highest close in history
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Off 1.34% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 1.34% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
--Up 98.47% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
--Rose 76.99% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.34% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept 13, 2021
--Up 70.63% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 3.32%
--Year-to-date it is up 27762.74 points or 54.20%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-14-21 1726ET