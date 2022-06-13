S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.35% Lower at 87937.89 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1203.50 points or 1.35% today to 87937.89

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 8.44% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 41.70% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 31.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.16% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 8.56% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 4437.78 points or 5.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1737ET