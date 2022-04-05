S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.51% Lower at 91814.30 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1404.36 points or 1.51% today to 91814.30

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 4.40% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 4.40% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 95.79% from its 52-week low of 46894.48 hit Tuesday, April 20, 2021

--Rose 82.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.51% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 13.34% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 8314.19 points or 9.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-22 1736ET