S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.55% Lower at 90351.73 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1423.44 points or 1.55% today to 90351.73

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 5.93% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Off 5.93% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 45.59% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 32.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.58% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 11.54% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6851.62 points or 8.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

