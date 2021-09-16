Log in
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 79738.13 -- Data Talk

09/16/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1249.63 points or 1.59% today to 79738.13

--Second highest close in history

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 0.41% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.41% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up 100.35% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 100.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.41% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept 13, 2021

--Up 72.25% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 28511.64 points or 55.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1724ET

