S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.59% Lower at 75232.61 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1219.07 points or 1.59% today to 75232.61
--Third highest close in history
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021
--Snaps a three trading day winning streak
--Off 1.59% from its record close of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 1.59% from its 52-week high of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 89.03% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
--Rose 67.64% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.59% from its 2021 closing high of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 62.52% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 24006.12 points or 46.86%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-01-21 1727ET