S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.59% Lower at 75232.61 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1219.07 points or 1.59% today to 75232.61

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 1.59% from its record close of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 1.59% from its 52-week high of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 89.03% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 67.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.59% from its 2021 closing high of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 62.52% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 24006.12 points or 46.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 1727ET