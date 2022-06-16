S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.59% Lower at 87060.90 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1404.65 points or 1.59% today to 87060.90

--Largest one day point decline since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 9.35% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 9.35% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 40.29% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 31.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.10% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 7.48% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 3560.79 points or 4.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1737ET