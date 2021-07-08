S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.60% Lower at 62371.58 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1011.65 points or 1.60% today to 62371.58
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 2476.98 points or 3.82% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 30, 2021
--Down eight of the past 10 trading days
--Off 8.48% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Off 8.48% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 56.71% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
--Rose 45.91% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 8.48% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 34.74% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.001%
--Year-to-date it is up 11145.09 points or 21.76%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-08-21 1733ET