S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.61% Higher at 66136.50 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1048.37 points or 1.61% today to 66136.50

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 2.96% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Off 2.96% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 66.17% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 29.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.96% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 42.87% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 14910.01 points or 29.11%

