S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.68% Lower at 66440.20 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1135.34 points or 1.68% today to 66440.20

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 11, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 2.51% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 2.51% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 74.89% from its 52-week low of 37990.59 hit Thursday, June 18, 2020

--Rose 74.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.51% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 43.52% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 12.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 15213.71 points or 29.70%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-21 1724ET