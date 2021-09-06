S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.70% Higher at 76002.98 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1268.03 points or 1.70% today to 76002.98

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 0.59% from its record close of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.59% from its 52-week high of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 90.96% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 66.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.59% from its 2021 closing high of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 64.18% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 24776.49 points or 48.37%

