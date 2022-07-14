Log in
News: Latest News
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 100518.41 -- Data Talk

07/14/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1752.55 points or 1.71% today to 100518.41


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 5331.60 points or 5.04% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, June 24, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 5.04% from its record close of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Off 5.04% from its 52-week high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Up 61.78% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 58.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.04% from its 2022 closing high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Up 24.09% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 13.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 17018.30 points or 20.38%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1745ET

HOT NEWS