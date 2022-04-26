Log in
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.73% Lower at 89574.68 -- Data Talk

04/26/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1579.75 points or 1.73% today to 89574.68


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2142.39 points or 2.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.74% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Off 6.74% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 84.10% from its 52-week low of 48655.51 hit Tuesday, May 4, 2021

--Rose 82.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.91% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 10.58% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 6074.57 points or 7.27%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1746ET

