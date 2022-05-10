S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.74% Higher at 83676.75 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1433.20 points or 1.74% today to 83676.75

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 3, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 12.88% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 12.88% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 64.01% from its 52-week low of 51020.21 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 63.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.24% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 3.30% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 176.64 points or 0.21%

