Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.84% Lower at 62972.04 -- Data Talk

06/29/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1178.83 points or 1.84% today to 62972.04

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3961.02 points or 5.92% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021

--Off 7.60% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Off 7.60% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 62.77% from its 52-week low of 38686.69 hit Tuesday, June 30, 2020

--Rose 62.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.60% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 36.03% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.25%

--Year-to-date it is up 11745.55 points or 22.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-21 1727ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:45pOil steadies as OPEC fuels demand hopes amid new COVID-19 worries
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.22% to 86.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.84% Lower at 62972.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 50337.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 127327.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 20171.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:06pTSX rises 0.13% to 20,171.02
RE
12:49pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.43% Higher at 4107.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:48pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.22% Higher at 3540.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:48pDAX Ends 0.88% Higher at 15690.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest teams up on a bitcoin ETF
3AFRICA OIL CORP. : AFRICA OIL : Announces the Receipt of Prime Dividend and Provides Positive Egina Operationa..
4BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...

HOT NEWS