S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.84% Lower at 62972.04 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1178.83 points or 1.84% today to 62972.04

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3961.02 points or 5.92% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021

--Off 7.60% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Off 7.60% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 62.77% from its 52-week low of 38686.69 hit Tuesday, June 30, 2020

--Rose 62.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.60% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 36.03% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.25%

--Year-to-date it is up 11745.55 points or 22.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-21 1727ET