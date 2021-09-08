S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.96% Lower at 77459.00 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1545.76 points or 1.96% today to 77459.00

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one day point decline since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 1.96% from its record close of 79004.76 hit Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.96% from its 52-week high of 79004.76 hit Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Up 94.62% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 66.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.96% from its 2021 closing high of 79004.76 hit Tuesday, Sept 7, 2021

--Up 67.33% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 26232.51 points or 51.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 1725ET