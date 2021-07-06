S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.98% Lower at 63562.99 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1285.57 points or 1.98% today to 63562.99

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 6.73% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 6.73% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 59.71% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 49.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.73% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 37.31% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 12336.50 points or 24.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

