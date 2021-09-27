S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.03% Higher at 75687.52 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1507.32 points or 2.03% today to 75687.52

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 5.47% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

--Off 5.47% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up 83.44% from its 52-week low of 41260.86 hit Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

--Rose 79.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.47% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept 13, 2021

--Up 63.50% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 24461.03 points or 47.75%

