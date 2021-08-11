S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.13% Higher at 69475.19 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1452.08 points or 2.13% today to 69475.19

--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3614.28 points or 5.49% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point gain since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Up 74.56% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 41.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 50.08% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 18248.70 points or 35.62%

