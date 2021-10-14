S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.18% Higher at 80138.01 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1710.08 points or 2.18% today to 80138.01

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 2694.91 points or 3.48% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Up 84.09% from its 52-week low of 43532.74 hit Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Rose 66.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 73.12% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 28911.52 points or 56.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-21 1725ET