S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.39% Lower at 88634.32 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2169.11 points or 2.39% today to 88634.32

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 7.72% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 7.72% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 57.65% from its 52-week low of 56221.87 hit Friday, May 21, 2021

--Rose 55.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.92% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 9.42% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 5134.21 points or 6.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 1737ET