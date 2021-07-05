S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.40% Higher at 64848.56 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1518.19 points or 2.40% today to 64848.56

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 9, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2788.59 points or 4.49% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 4.85% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Off 4.85% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 62.94% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 49.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.85% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 40.09% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 13622.07 points or 26.59%

