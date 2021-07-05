Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.40% Higher at 64848.56 -- Data Talk

07/05/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1518.19 points or 2.40% today to 64848.56

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 9, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2788.59 points or 4.49% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 4.85% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Off 4.85% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 62.94% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 49.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.85% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 40.09% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 13622.07 points or 26.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-21 1838ET

Latest news "Markets"
04:48pThe BOVESPA Index Ends Down 701.960 points -- Data Talk
DJ
04:46pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.66% Higher at 50552.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:38pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.40% Higher at 64848.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:28pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.27% Higher at 20281.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:59pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.002% to 86.942. -- Data Talk
DJ
01:10pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Travel stocks, Morrisons push FTSE 250 to record highs
RE
12:39pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 458.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.58% Higher at 7164.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pDAX Ends 0.08% Higher at 15661.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pCAC-40 Index Ends 0.22% Higher at 6567.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Battle for Britain's Morrisons hots up as Apollo enters fray
2Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
3Didi says app takedown may hit revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anthem, GlaxoSmithKline, Flutter, IMI, Workspace...
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : CHINESE ANTITRUST REGULATOR TO BLOCK TENCENT'S VIDEOGAMING MERGER: sources

HOT NEWS