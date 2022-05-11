S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.49% Higher at 85762.84 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2086.09 points or 2.49% today to 85762.84

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3519.29 points or 4.28% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.71% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 10.71% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 68.10% from its 52-week low of 51020.21 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 68.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.00% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 5.87% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 2262.73 points or 2.71%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1736ET