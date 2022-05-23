S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.53% Higher at 90344.05 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2225.09 points or 2.53% today to 90344.05

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up six of the past nine trading days

--Off 5.94% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 5.94% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 60.69% from its 52-week low of 56221.87 hit Friday, May 21, 2021

--Rose 60.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.08% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 11.53% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 6843.94 points or 8.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1735ET