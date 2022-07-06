Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.57% Higher at 95075.87 -- Data Talk

07/06/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2386.40 points or 2.57% today to 95075.87


--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 5947.08 points or 6.67% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point gain since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 1.01% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Off 1.01% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 53.02% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 50.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 17.37% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 11575.76 points or 13.86%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1736ET

HOT NEWS