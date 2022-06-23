Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.91% Lower at 83170.06 -- Data Talk

06/23/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2492.42 points or 2.91% today to 83170.06


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 5295.49 points or 5.99% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, June 1, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 13.41% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Off 13.41% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 34.02% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 24.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.25% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 2.67% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.88%

--Year-to-date it is down 330.05 points or 0.40%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1737ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.51% Lower at 18717.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.45% Lower at 98080.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.03% Lower at 46657.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.91% Lower at 83170.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 97.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:18pTSX slides to 15-month low as resource shares tumble
RE
05:17pU.S. stocks climb as yields fall to two-week low; copper tumbles
RE
04:36pFedEx profit rises as volume softens, shares up
RE
04:27pWall Street posts solid gains, as defensives, tech shine
RE
04:00pS&P 500 ends higher, boosted by defensives, tech
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Polymetal: Business update
2Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings sea..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Booking, Lowe's, Snap, Snowflake, Tesla...
5Petrobras : on Gaspetro sale June 21, 2022

HOT NEWS