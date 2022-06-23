S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.91% Lower at 83170.06 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2492.42 points or 2.91% today to 83170.06

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 5295.49 points or 5.99% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, June 1, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 13.41% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Off 13.41% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 34.02% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 24.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.25% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 2.67% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.88%

--Year-to-date it is down 330.05 points or 0.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-23-22 1737ET