S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.92% Higher at 68023.11 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1926.73 points or 2.92% today to 68023.11

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2162.20 points or 3.28% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 0.19% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Off 0.19% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 70.91% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 33.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.19% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 46.94% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 16796.62 points or 32.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1736ET