S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.26% Higher at 87055.66 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2747.68 points or 3.26% today to 87055.66

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 9612.56 points or 12.41% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, June 7, 2021 when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Up 14 of the past 16 trading days

--Up 99.98% from its 52-week low of 43532.74 hit Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Rose 73.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 88.06% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 12.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 35829.17 points or 69.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-21 1734ET