S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.32% Lower at 86434.10 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2967.25 points or 3.32% today to 86434.10

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3151.23 points or 3.52% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 10.01% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 10.01% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 75.01% from its 52-week low of 49389.34 hit Thursday, May 6, 2021

--Rose 75.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.28% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 6.70% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 2933.99 points or 3.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1737ET