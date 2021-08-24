S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.34% Higher at 71353.80 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2303.47 points or 3.34% today to 71353.80

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 4672.07 points or 7.01% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 79.28% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 53.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 54.14% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 8.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 20127.31 points or 39.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

