S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.58% Lower at 89674.14 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 3325.23 points or 3.58% today to 89674.14

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 6269.69 points or 6.53% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Off 6.63% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

--Off 6.63% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 93.72% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 72.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.63% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 93.72% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 7.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 38447.65 points or 75.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-21 1723ET