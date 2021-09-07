S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.95% Higher at 79004.76 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3001.78 points or 3.95% today to 79004.76

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 4269.81 points or 5.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Up 98.50% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 73.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 70.67% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 27778.27 points or 54.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

