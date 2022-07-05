S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.99% Higher at 92689.47 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3560.68 points or 3.99% today to 92689.47
--Largest one-day point gain since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 16, 2022
--Up five of the past seven trading days
--Off 3.49% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Monday, May 30, 2022
--Off 3.49% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 49.18% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021
--Rose 45.82% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.09% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022
--Up 14.43% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 9189.36 points or 11.01%
