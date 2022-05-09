S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.93% Lower at 82243.86 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 4263.36 points or 4.93% today to 82243.86

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 14.37% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Off 14.37% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 61.20% from its 52-week low of 51020.21 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 58.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.77% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 1.53% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 1256.25 points or 1.50%

