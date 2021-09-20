S&P MERVAL Index Ends 6.21% Lower at 73635.15 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 4876.94 points or 6.21% today to 73635.15

--Largest one day point decline since Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 6102.98 points or 7.65% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Monday, March 9, 2020

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 8.03% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Off 8.03% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up 80.72% from its 52-week low of 40745.13 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 80.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.03% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept 13, 2021

--Up 59.07% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.68%

--Year-to-date it is up 22408.66 points or 43.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

