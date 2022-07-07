S&P MERVAL Index Ends 7.56% Higher at 102265.41 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 7189.54 points or 7.56% today to 102265.41

--A new record close

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, July 6, 2020

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 13136.62 points or 14.74% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 3, 2020

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Up 64.59% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 63.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 26.25% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 18765.30 points or 22.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

