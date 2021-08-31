S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 15.83% Higher at 76451.68 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 10446.39 points or 15.83% this month to 76451.68

--Largest one month point gain since July 2020

--Largest one month percentage gain since May 2021

--Up for five consecutive months

--Up 28469.29 points or 59.33% over the last five months

--Largest five month percentage gain since Aug. 2020

--Longest winning streak since May 2017 when the market rose for five straight months

--Up six of the past seven months

--Today it is up 122.26 points or 0.16%

--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 4901.14 points or 6.85% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point gain since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Up 92.09% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 64.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 65.15% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 25225.19 points or 49.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

