S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 2.98% Lower at 88250.97 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2708.62 points or 2.98% this month to 88250.97
--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Feb. 2022
--Down two of the past three months
--This week it is down 3466.10 points or 3.78%
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021
--Down four of the past five weeks
--Today it is down 2103.26 points or 2.33%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 14, 2022
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 8.11% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022
--Off 8.11% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 81.38% from its 52-week low of 48655.51 hit Tuesday, May 4, 2021
--Rose 79.90% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.33% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022
--Up 8.95% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 4750.86 points or 5.69%
