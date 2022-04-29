S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 2.98% Lower at 88250.97 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2708.62 points or 2.98% this month to 88250.97

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Feb. 2022

--Down two of the past three months

--This week it is down 3466.10 points or 3.78%

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 2103.26 points or 2.33%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 8.11% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 8.11% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 81.38% from its 52-week low of 48655.51 hit Tuesday, May 4, 2021

--Rose 79.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.33% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 8.95% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4750.86 points or 5.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

