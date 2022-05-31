Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 4.57% Higher at 92288.03 -- Data Talk

05/31/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4037.06 points or 4.57% this month to 92288.03


--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2022

--Up 11 of the past 14 months

--Today it is down 948.21 points or 1.02%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1422.96 points or 1.52% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 3.91% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 3.91% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 51.05% from its 52-week low of 61095.96 hit Tuesday, June 1, 2021

--Rose 51.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.52% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 13.93% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 8787.92 points or 10.52%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:47pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.12% to 94.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 0.16% Lower at 20729.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.22% Higher at 111350.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 0.65% Higher at 51752.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 4.57% Higher at 92288.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:52pGlobal stocks fall, U.S. yields rise as oil prices reach new highs
RE
04:44pWall Street pulls back after last week's rally with inflation in focus
RE
04:41pADRs End Mixed; Gold Fields, Unilever Trade Actively
DJ
04:32pTSX gives back monthly gain as resource shares slide
RE
04:27pTSX gives back monthly gain as resource shares slide
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mullen Automotive Announces Impressive Solid-State Polymer Battery Test..
2Global stocks fall, U.S. yields rise as oil prices reach new highs
3Global refiners falter in efforts to keep up with demand
4Timber Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation fo..
5Analyst recommendations: American Eagle, Bill.com, IAG, Mercury Systems..

HOT NEWS