S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 4.57% Higher at 92288.03 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4037.06 points or 4.57% this month to 92288.03

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2022

--Up 11 of the past 14 months

--Today it is down 948.21 points or 1.02%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1422.96 points or 1.52% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 3.91% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 3.91% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 51.05% from its 52-week low of 61095.96 hit Tuesday, June 1, 2021

--Rose 51.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.52% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 13.93% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 8787.92 points or 10.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1736ET