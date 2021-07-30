S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 5.83% Higher at 66005.29 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3633.34 points or 5.83% this month to 66005.29

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since May 2021

--Up for four consecutive months

--Up 18022.90 points or 37.56% over the last four months

--Largest four month point gain since July 2020

--Largest four month percentage gain since Aug. 2020

--Longest winning streak since July 2020 when the market rose for four straight months

--Up five of the past six months

--This week it is up 1164.06 points or 1.80%

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 3633.71 points or 5.83% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Today it is down 1310.29 points or 1.95%

--Largest one day point decline since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 3.15% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 3.15% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 65.84% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 34.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.15% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 42.59% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 14778.80 points or 28.85%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1726ET