S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 8.01% Higher at 83560.96 -- Data Talk

10/29/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 6197.32 points or 8.01% this month to 83560.96

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Aug. 2021

--Up for seven consecutive months

--Up 35578.57 points or 74.15% over the last seven months

--Largest seven month percentage gain since Oct. 2020

--Longest winning streak since Sept. 2014 when the market rose for seven straight months

--Up eight of the past nine months

--Today it is down 2473.27 points or 2.87%

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.52% from its record close of 89391.76 hit Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 6.52% from its 52-week high of 89391.76 hit Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

--Up 84.50% from its 52-week low of 45290.02 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 84.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.52% from its 2021 closing high of 89391.76 hit Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

--Up 80.51% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 32334.47 points or 63.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1723ET

