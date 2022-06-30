Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Quarter 2.76% Lower at 88449.89 -- Data Talk

06/30/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2509.70 points or 2.76% this quarter to 88449.89


--Largest one-quarter point and percentage decline since the 1st quarter 2021

--Snaps a four-quarter winning streak

--This month it is down 3838.14 points or 4.16%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Nov. 2021

--Down two of the past three months

--Today it is up 319.14 points or 0.36%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 7.91% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Off 7.91% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 42.52% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 42.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.61% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 9.19% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4949.78 points or 5.93%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1739ET

