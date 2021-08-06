S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.22% Lower at 65860.91 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 144.38 points or 0.22% this week to 65860.91
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 8, 2021
--Snaps a three week winning streak
--Today it is down 275.59 points or 0.42%
--Down five of the past six trading days
--Off 3.36% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 3.36% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 65.48% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
--Rose 25.87% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.36% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 42.27% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 14634.42 points or 28.57%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
