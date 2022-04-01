S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.67% Lower at 92390.98 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 619.45 points or 0.67% this week to 92390.98

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 25, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 1431.39 points or 1.57%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 2423.73 points or 2.69% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Off 3.80% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Off 3.80% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 97.02% from its 52-week low of 46894.48 hit Tuesday, April 20, 2021

--Rose 92.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.67% from its 2022 closing high of 93010.43 hit Friday, March 25, 2022

--Up 14.06% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 8890.87 points or 10.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

