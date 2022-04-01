S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.67% Lower at 92390.98 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 619.45 points or 0.67% this week to 92390.98
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 25, 2022
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today it is up 1431.39 points or 1.57%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 25, 2022
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 2423.73 points or 2.69% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 25, 2022
--Off 3.80% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Highest closing value since Friday, March 25, 2022
--Off 3.80% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 97.02% from its 52-week low of 46894.48 hit Tuesday, April 20, 2021
--Rose 92.55% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.67% from its 2022 closing high of 93010.43 hit Friday, March 25, 2022
--Up 14.06% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 8890.87 points or 10.65%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-01-22 1735ET