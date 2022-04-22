Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.74% Higher at 91717.07 -- Data Talk

04/22/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 675.70 points or 0.74% this week to 91717.07


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 220.94 points or 0.24%

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 4.51% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 4.51% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 93.60% from its 52-week low of 47374.47 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 93.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.61% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 13.22% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.83%

--Year-to-date it is up 8216.96 points or 9.84%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1749ET

