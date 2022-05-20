S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.76% Lower at 88118.96 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 676.80 points or 0.76% this week to 88118.96

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 515.36 points or 0.58%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2684.47 points or 2.96% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 8.25% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 8.25% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 56.73% from its 52-week low of 56221.87 hit Friday, May 21, 2021

--Rose 56.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.47% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 8.78% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.15%

--Year-to-date it is up 4618.85 points or 5.53%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1737ET