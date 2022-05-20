S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.76% Lower at 88118.96 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 676.80 points or 0.76% this week to 88118.96
--Down six of the past eight weeks
--Today it is down 515.36 points or 0.58%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 2684.47 points or 2.96% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022
--Off 8.25% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Off 8.25% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 56.73% from its 52-week low of 56221.87 hit Friday, May 21, 2021
--Rose 56.73% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.47% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022
--Up 8.78% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.15%
--Year-to-date it is up 4618.85 points or 5.53%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-20-22 1737ET