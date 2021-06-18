S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.45% Lower at 65136.00 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 957.97 points or 1.45% this week to 65136.00

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 16, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1054.06 points or 1.59% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 23, 2021

--Today it is down 1304.20 points or 1.96%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 11, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2439.54 points or 3.61% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, March 26, 2021

--Off 4.42% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Off 4.42% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 68.37% from its 52-week low of 38686.69 hit Tuesday, June 30, 2020

--Rose 59.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.42% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 40.71% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 9.90%

--Year-to-date it is up 13909.51 points or 27.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

