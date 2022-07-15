S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.54% Lower at 104222.92 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1627.09 points or 1.54% this week to 104222.92
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 24, 2022
--Snaps a two-week winning streak
--Down five of the past seven weeks
--Today it is up 3704.51 points or 3.69%
--Third highest close in history
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022
--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak
--Off 1.54% from its record close of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 1.54% from its 52-week high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022
--Up 67.74% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021
--Rose 65.20% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.54% from its 2022 closing high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022
--Up 28.66% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 17.83%
--Year-to-date it is up 20722.81 points or 24.82%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
