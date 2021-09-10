S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.55% Higher at 75895.02 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1160.07 points or 1.55% this week to 75895.02

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 8072.82 points or 11.90% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 1231.99 points or 1.60%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3109.74 points or 3.94% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Tuesday, June 29, 2021

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 3.94% from its record close of 79004.76 hit Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Off 3.94% from its 52-week high of 79004.76 hit Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Up 90.69% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 65.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.94% from its 2021 closing high of 79004.76 hit Tuesday, Sept 7, 2021

--Up 63.95% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 24668.53 points or 48.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1728ET