S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.55% Higher at 75895.02 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1160.07 points or 1.55% this week to 75895.02
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 8072.82 points or 11.90% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021
--Up seven of the past nine weeks
--Today it is down 1231.99 points or 1.60%
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 3109.74 points or 3.94% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point decline since Tuesday, June 29, 2021
--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 3.94% from its record close of 79004.76 hit Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Off 3.94% from its 52-week high of 79004.76 hit Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
--Up 90.69% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
--Rose 65.57% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.94% from its 2021 closing high of 79004.76 hit Tuesday, Sept 7, 2021
--Up 63.95% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.73%
--Year-to-date it is up 24668.53 points or 48.16%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
09-10-21 1728ET