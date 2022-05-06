S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.98% Lower at 86507.22 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1743.75 points or 1.98% this week to 86507.22

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 5209.85 points or 5.68% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 73.12 points or 0.08%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 9.93% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 9.93% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 69.55% from its 52-week low of 51020.21 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 68.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.20% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 6.79% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 3007.11 points or 3.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

05-06-22 1736ET